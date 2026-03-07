Protest near Mecca Masjid over Iran strikes

A massive protest was held after Friday prayers near the historic Mecca Masjid condemning the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in air strikes allegedly carried out by Israel and the United States on the Islamic Republic on February 28. The protest was organised by the Telangana Joint Action Committee, led by Mushtaq Malik and Congress leader Rashed Khan. A large number of Muslims, including members of the Shia community, participated in the demonstration and strongly condemned the killing of Khamenei and the attacks on Iran. Holding placards and photographs of Khamenei, the protesters raised slogans against Israel and the United States. The protesters demanded an immediate end to the attacks on Iran and called for international intervention to halt the violence. Protesters also termed the killing of school children in the conflict a barbaric act.

Police personnel were deployed in the Charminar and Mecca Masjid area to monitor the gathering and ensure that the protest remained peaceful. Similar protests were organised in various other areas, including Purani Haveli, Noor Khan Bazaar, Mir Alam Mandi areas and also at Nampally, Mehdipatnam and Langar Houz areas. The protesters at the demonstration voiced similar concerns and condemned the attacks on Iran.

The protests remained peaceful, with participants dispersing after the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Telangana Shia Waqf Welfare Association has filed a complaint at Mirchowk Police Station against BJP’s former Saroor Nagar Corporator Akula Srivani for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The complaints demanded strict legal action over the controversial statements.

According to the complaint filed, members of the Shia Welfare Association stated that Akula Srivani allegedly used objectionable language while speaking about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Community representatives said the statements deeply hurt the sentiments of many people who respect the Iranian leader. They urged the police to register a formal FIR and initiate action under relevant legal provisions. The complainants have urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner and other senior officials to examine the matter carefully and take appropriate legal steps.