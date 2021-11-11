Protests until Centre buys State paddy: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Wednesday that the party would continue protests against the Centre on November 12.

He told the media that the TRS leaders would participate in the protests demanding the Centre to procure 'our' paddy stocks. He slammed the Centre for not coming forward to lift paddy from the State.

"Until the Centre comes to take paddy from the State, we will continue the protests", he stated. The TRS leaders will conduct protests at all levels to protest and mount pressure on the Centre, he said.

"The Centre is supposed to purchase paddy stocks from the State as per norms", the minister said. He accused the Union government of 'adopting double standards' on paddy procurement. "It cannot desist from its duty to take the paddy stocks from the State", he asserted.

The minister said the TRS leaders were getting ready for protests across the State in response to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's call.