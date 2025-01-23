Proud of my tech background: KTR hits back at Revanth Reddy for calling him IT employee

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for calling him an IT employee.

The former IT Minister reacted to remarks made by the Chief Minister during an interaction with a news channel in Davos, where he was attending World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

“To those who think they can belittle me by calling me just an IT employee, I say: being part of the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill, and dedication… Unlike carrying bags of cash to bribe MLAs or paying Delhi bosses for a job!,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X’ while referring to the bribery allegations against Revanth Reddy.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, also stated that IT professionals across the world earn their livelihood through hard work and ingenuity. “To my fellow brothers and sisters in the IT and ITES industry, I salute you. Your tireless efforts and brilliant minds are the backbone of the modern tech world. Without you, the wheels of innovation and progress would grind to a halt,” he wrote.

“Let's be honest: some accidental politicians, can't hold a candle to your educational credentials or your work ethic. And we're all paying the price for their half-baked policies. I'm unapologetically proud of my roots, my education, my work experience, my tech background and my comrades,” added KTR, who was minister for IT, industry, municipal administration and urban development in the previous government.

Revanth Reddy had Wednesday called KTR an IT employee when he was asked to comment on KTR’s remark that he doesn’t know anything. “KTR worked in IT companies. He is an IT employee. He will always have an employee mindset. I am a politician. I am a policymaker. I need not know everything,” said the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy said that if he wants to make a policy he would give directions to the officials concerned. He also pointed that former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not have any experience of working on computers.