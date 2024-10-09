Provide all facilities at cotton purchase centres: Collector to officials

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah has suggested that the collection of cotton purchases should be carried out in a transparent manner.

Along with Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, the Collector held a video conference with the RDO, tehsildars and agriculture officers at the Collectorate on Tuesday. He ordered that the 150-day cotton purchase and collection should be conducted in a strict manner and appropriate measures should be taken to avoid any mistakes or negligence and to avoid any difficulties for the farmers. He said that basic facilities should be provided at the purchase centres and preparations should be made with advance planning.

Minimum support price for cotton is Rs. 7521 for purchase by CCI. Farmers are asked to bring relevant documents to the buying centre before selling the cotton crop to CCI.

CCI will deposit funds only to bank account number linked with Aadhaar. They want to know that the money will not be deposited otherwise they must bring with them two pairs of photo identification documents and cell phone. Farmer’s Live photo fingerprint iris (facial recognition) and OTP details will be entered in the software.