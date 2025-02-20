Provide better services to people, banks told

Nirmal: District Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar said that banks should provide better services to people. A meeting of the District Consultative Committee was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector said that people should be made aware of the various loans offered by the Central and State governments. There should be no delay in granting loans to backward class people, women self-help groups and farmers.

Adding that bank staff should educate people about cyber crimes, he said that cyber crimes can be controlled only through wide awareness.

The officials were asked about the details of the loans given to the people in the bank so far.

After the meeting, the District Potential Linked Credit Plan 2025-26 issue was unveiled by the Additional Collector. District Lead Bank Manager Ram Gopal, NABARD DDM Veerabhadra, DRDO Vijayalakshmi, Telangana Grameen Bank Regional Manager Rama Rao, RBI LBO Dev Jit Baruwa, district officials and bankers participated in this meeting.