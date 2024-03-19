Provide infrastructure to students, conduct 10 exams in full swing - District Collector Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Collector P. Uday Kumar made a surprise inspection of the Class 10 examination center at the Government High School in the district center on Tuesday. Infrastructure development, defense and security aspects of the center were examined. The Chief Superintendent examined the CCTV cameras in the room and inquired about the details of question paper seal opening closing, sitting and flying scaqd.

The invigilators, including the Chief Superintendent, have instructed the security personnel to check and allow everyone assigned to the examination duties and not to allow cell phones under any circumstances. The Collector instructed the officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly without any shortcomings and that the students do not face any difficulties during the examination.

The DEO said that out of 10,524 students who appeared for the second language Hindi examination on Tuesday, 10,505 students appeared for today's examination and 19 students were absent. District examination observer Venkata Narasamma, joint director of the state education department, who inspected the Bijinapally girls' examination center, debarred a student who was practicing malpractice. He said that the chief superintendent of the center has issued a showcause notice to the invigilator.