PRSI Hyderabad chapter receives best chapter award

PRSI Hyderabad chapter receives best chapter award
Highlights

PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter received the Best Chapter Award at the ongoing 46th All India Public Relations Conference organised by the Public Relations...

PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter received the Best Chapter Award at the ongoing 46th All India Public Relations Conference organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at Hotel Babylon International in Raipur, Chattisgarh, today i.e., Saturday 21st December, 2024 presented by Shri Nand Kumar Sai, Former Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and former MP and MLA and the PRSI National President Dr Ajit Pathak gave away the award. PRSI Hyderabad chapter led by its chairman Dr S Ramu and Secretary Dr K Yadagiri along with the Chapter members received the award.





