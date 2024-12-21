Live
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specs Leak: A Strong Rival to iPhone 17 Air with 200 MP Camera and More
- Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Unwraps the Magic of Christmas with Exciting Festivities and Entertainment
- Mahesh Babu’s Voiceover in Mufasa: The Lion King Captivates Hyderabad Fans with Adorable Recreated Moments
- GHMC and Traffic Police Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive in Saidabad
- Maruti Suzuki teases its first eBorn Electric SUV; Signals robust EV ecosystem for seamless ownership experience
- B L Santhosh: Congress Attempted to Destroy India's Constitution's Basic Structure
- PRSI Hyderabad chapter receives best chapter award
- AP minister flays YCP over encroachment, pledges action at revenue conferences
- Star Health Launches “Star Arogya Digi Seva” to Elevate Healthcare Accessibility & Drive Societal Impact in Rural Andhra Pradesh
- Hindustan Zinc ranks among India's Top 50 Companies with Great Managers for 2024
Just In
PRSI Hyderabad chapter receives best chapter award
Highlights
PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter received the Best Chapter Award at the ongoing 46th All India Public Relations Conference organised by the Public Relations...
PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter received the Best Chapter Award at the ongoing 46th All India Public Relations Conference organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at Hotel Babylon International in Raipur, Chattisgarh, today i.e., Saturday 21st December, 2024 presented by Shri Nand Kumar Sai, Former Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and former MP and MLA and the PRSI National President Dr Ajit Pathak gave away the award. PRSI Hyderabad chapter led by its chairman Dr S Ramu and Secretary Dr K Yadagiri along with the Chapter members received the award.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS