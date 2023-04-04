PRTU not revoking Biksham Goud's suspension

Nalgonda: The State leadership's reluctance to revoke the suspension on PRTU Nalgonda district president, Sunkari Biksham Goud, has sparked a political debate among the teachers.

Despite expectations that his suspension would be revoked on Monday evening, the State committee did not take any action in this regard.

Biksham Goud was suspended from the association based on allegations that he worked for the victory of BJP candidate AVN Reddy and the defeat of PRTU candidate Gurram Chennakesava Reddy by accepting Rs 20 lakh in the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar teacher MLC election. However, Biksham Goud and his supporters staged a protest in front of the Nalgonda district PRTU office on Sunday, claiming that he was suspended because some people could not bear his growing influence in the teaching community.

Reports suggest that after receiving feedback, CM KCR and KTR have given several suggestions to Minister Jagadish Reddy and BRS MLAs in favour of the PRTU State committee's decision. The PRTU State committee sources have also revealed that the BRS leadership has directed to ensure that no PRTU teacher members support Biksham Goud.

The suspension of Biksham Goud has not only become a topic of discussion among teachers but also raised concerns about the politicisation of the education system