Public anger against Congress growing: Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram on Monday said there was strong opposition among the people against the Congress government. He clarified that the party has not taken any decision on an alliance with the ruling Congress in the forthcoming municipal elections, though its views have been clearly conveyed to the Congress leadership.

Speaking to the media, Kodandaram stressed that every Telanganite has a responsibility to protect Singareni Collieries and asserted that under no circumstances should it be allowed to fall into the hands of corporate forces.

On the phone-tapping case, Kodandaram said he, too, was a victim during the BRS regime and questioned why BRS leaders, who allegedly carried out phone tapping without fear, are now scared of the investigation.

He alleged that during its 10-year tenure, the BRS government was mired in scams across multiple sectors, benefiting only the KCR family.

Kodandaram called upon TJS activists to work tirelessly to address public issues and safeguard people’s interests.