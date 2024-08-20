Public Awareness on Dengue in Gauraram Village

Nagarkurnool: A medical camp was organized in the premises of the Gram Panchayat office in Gauraram village under Bijnapally mandal on Tuesday, following the directions of the District Medical and Health Department. Dr. B. Alochana from Lattupally led the camp, emphasizing the importance of awareness about fevers and providing necessary treatment to those affected. Dr. Alochana stressed that every family should be aware of fevers and take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites, which are the main carriers of diseases like dengue.

She advised maintaining cleanliness around homes and taking steps to control mosquito breeding. The students of the primary and Urdu schools in Gauraram were given special awareness sessions on hand hygiene and the importance of drinking boiled and filtered water. In the medical camp, set up at the Gram Panchayat office, over 60 patients were examined and provided with appropriate medicines. Awareness about maintaining health and preventive measures against mosquitoes was also shared.

Health supervisors Shashikala and Balamani, along with health workers Abdul Saleem, Nagesh, Yadagiri, Bojamma, and Varalakshmi, participated in the event. Village secretary Radhika, teachers Lakshmi, Noorul Hussain, Shaheen Fatima, ASHA workers, and villagers were also present during the camp.