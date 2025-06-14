  • Menu
Public participation key to strengthening govt schools: MLA

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy stated that government schools can be strengthened only through public participation.

On Friday, he visited Yapalra village in Pebbair mandal and participated in Jathara celebrations to mark Eruvaka Punnami, as well as the aksharabhyasam programme at the ZPHS and the primary school.

Thudi said the government was providing facilities for children’s education, including free books, uniforms, and meals. He appealed to parents to enrol their children in government schools.

The MLA appreciated the fact that school facilities in Yapalra are being developed with the support of donors, calling it a commendable effort.

