Public uprising against Cong govt imminent : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a public uprising is imminent in Telangana.

He said on Saturday that the BJP would declare war on the failures of the Congress government. Despite Congress spreading lies in Maharashtra elections, the coalition failed to gain

trust. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development mantra has succeeded, and the increased majority for the BJP alliance is proof.

He criticised Congress as an “Iron Leg” party, causing the downfall of any allies who joined hands with it. He predicted internal conflicts in Congress in Telangana, saying that Congress MLAs themselves might bring down their government without BJP’s intervention.

He noted the BJP alliance’s resounding victory. He referred to surveys predicting an impressive majority for the NDA coalition, exceeding 220 seats. BJP, which previously won 105 seats, is expected to surpass 120 this time. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to secure fewer seats than before, and their coalition has effectively disappeared.

He said that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the lies of Congress. Despite spending heavily and attempting to win through false promises and money power, Congress failed. The Karnataka and Telangana governments’ failure to deliver on pledges became the primary reason for the coalition’s loss in Maharashtra. Even with extensive campaigning by Telangana Congress leaders, they were ignored. Maharashtra voters recognized the reality and dealt a severe blow to the Congress coalition. Bandi Sanjay lauded Maharashtra voters for their unity and Hindutva stance.

Congress as the “Iron Leg” Party

Congress alliances are doomed to fail. The situation in Telangana will mirror what happened in Maharashtra. None of Congress’ promises have been fulfilled. They must explain to the public when to implement their promises, like providing women with gold, scooters, and Rs 2,500 monthly, or addressing farmers’ issues. Otherwise, the public will undoubtedly rise against the Congress government and teach them a lesson at the ballot box. He alleged that Congress misused Telangana’s funds in Maharashtra elections, neglecting the promises made to Telangana voters. He reiterated that the BJP would soon declare war against the Congress government as public unrest grew.

Termed caste census bogus, he said “they are writing with a pencil on the caste census forms. They are taking signatures with a pen. If you write with a pencil, later, the Congress party wants to change it according to its wishes” he alleged. That is why people are not cooperating. They are protesting in many places. Didn’t the KCR government conduct a comprehensive family survey? “I demand that the report should be made public. If that report is not there then all the money should be recovered from KCR.”