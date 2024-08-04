Pull down BRS office building, orders Minister Komatireddy

Nalgonda : Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has ordered the Municipal Commissioner to immediately demolish the BRS party office built without permission in Nalgonda town.

The Minister, who came to the Nalgonda district headquarters on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Municipal Council Hall. Later, the Commissioner and Additional Collector were called and ordered to demolish the BRS party office.

“BRS district president Ravindra Kumar should be personally served with a notice and the party office should be demolished by August 11 before I come back from America,” Komatireddy said. The Minister also directed the Additional Collector to file a case against the Municipal Commissioner and inquire why it was not being demolished, and send him to jail, if the latter doesn’t execute the work.



Komatireddy also suggested Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy to take the responsibility of demolishing the BRS party office if the Commissioner does not respond in this matter.

“The land was illegally encroached upon by the previous BRS government. Officials concerned should immediately swing into action and demolish the party office on a war footing,” he said.

In the area where the BRS party office is to be demolished, the engineering officials have also been instructed to prepare a report for the construction of a water tank with a capacity of 20 lakhs for the supply of fresh water to the nearby colonies. Similarly, the Additional Collector has been ordered to take steps to build a Sri Nidhi building and have full-fledged government offices.