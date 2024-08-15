Live
- Mastering Dog Training Through Positive Reinforcement
- Bangladesh’s spinners are a vital cog in their lineup, says Mushtaq Ahmed
- Lawyers, Bar a constant force of good in our country: CJI Chandrachud on I-Day
- Focus will be on Arshdeep, Khaleel, Shami and Umesh Yadav ahead of Australia tour
- Buchi Babu Tournament: Kishan makes red-ball return as batters from other teams pile runs
- Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Chethan L.R. & Mayank Agarwal guide Bengaluru Blasters to nine-wicket victory
- Freedom not just a word, it's our protective shield, Rahul says in I-Day greetings to country
- Double engine govt paving way for prosperity through infrastructure development: Haryana minister
- When Anushka Sharma was given a reality check by this filmmaker
- 17th Ward Councillor Smt. U. Shashikala Distributes Sarees to Sanitation Workers
Just In
Purendar Kumar, EO of Jogulamba Temple, Receives Outstanding Service Award
Purendar Kumar, who has been serving as the Executive Officer (EO) of the renowned Alampur Sri Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy Temple, the fifth Shakti Peetham among the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas, received the Outstanding Service Award on Thursday.
Alampur: Purendar Kumar, who has been serving as the Executive Officer (EO) of the renowned Alampur Sri Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy Temple, the fifth Shakti Peetham among the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas, received the Outstanding Service Award on Thursday. The award was presented to him by District Collector B.M. Santosh and Government Special Representative A.P. Jitender Reddy at the district headquarters.
This prestigious award was given to Purendar Kumar in recognition of his contributions to temple development work as well as his active role in social service. On receiving this honor, the temple's Chief Priest, Anand Sharma, along with district endowment department employees Muraleedhar Reddy, Nagaraju, Raviprakash, Brahmaiah Achari, Anantasen, Vishweshwar Reddy, Ramakanth, Suribabu, Srinivas, Shekhar, Rajesh, Pradeep Srikanth, Gopi, and others extended their congratulations to Purendar Kumar.