Home  > News > State > Telangana

Purendar Kumar, EO of Jogulamba Temple, Receives Outstanding Service Award

Purendar Kumar, EO of Jogulamba Temple, Receives Outstanding Service Award
Purendar Kumar, who has been serving as the Executive Officer (EO) of the renowned Alampur Sri Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy Temple, the fifth Shakti Peetham among the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas, received the Outstanding Service Award on Thursday.

Alampur: Purendar Kumar, who has been serving as the Executive Officer (EO) of the renowned Alampur Sri Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy Temple, the fifth Shakti Peetham among the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas, received the Outstanding Service Award on Thursday. The award was presented to him by District Collector B.M. Santosh and Government Special Representative A.P. Jitender Reddy at the district headquarters.

This prestigious award was given to Purendar Kumar in recognition of his contributions to temple development work as well as his active role in social service. On receiving this honor, the temple's Chief Priest, Anand Sharma, along with district endowment department employees Muraleedhar Reddy, Nagaraju, Raviprakash, Brahmaiah Achari, Anantasen, Vishweshwar Reddy, Ramakanth, Suribabu, Srinivas, Shekhar, Rajesh, Pradeep Srikanth, Gopi, and others extended their congratulations to Purendar Kumar.

