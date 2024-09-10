Put greenfield Pharma City devpt on fast track, CM directs officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to hasten the official process for the development of greenfield Pharma City in the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The Pharma City would come up in the already selected Muchharla area in the limits of Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

The CM emphasised the use of the available advanced technology in the world in the development of the Pharma City. The authorities have been asked to take all necessary measures for the development of a pollution-free pharma city and ensure the people living in the surrounding habitations will not face any inconvenience.

The CM instructed the officials to develop infrastructure facilities, mainly the construction of roads, supply of safe drinking water network, electricity, drainage and other required basic facilities in the proposed pharma city at the earliest. The officials were asked to conduct an assessment on the requirement of development infrastructure to meet the future needs and suggested them to envisage plans for taking up the works at the brisk pace.

Well-known pharma companies have already come forward to invest in the pharma city and the government will hold a meeting with the prospective companies soon, Revanth Reddy said, directing the officials to promote the pharma city as a single stop for the establishment of drug manufacturing companies, biotech & life sciences companies.

The pharma city would also give priority to Research and Development (R&D) and a special university will be established for research, training and skills. The CM also suggested that special courses should be introduced in the healthcare and pharma sector to provide more employment opportunities. He also asked the officials to encourage the people and farmers who lost their lands in the land acquisition.