Puvvada Ajay Kumar credits Khammam's all-round devpt to KCR's leadership

: Telangana has been witnessing rapid development for the past six years on all fronts under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asserted Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

He said the State government has given utmost priority to farmers welfare. Construction of irrigation projects, schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, 24-hour free power to agriculture and procurement of grains at village-level have boosted the financial status of the farmers.

The construction of Rythu Bandhu and Vedikas along with platforms to dry harvested crops across the State would lead to a new approach to farming, pointed Ajay Kumar while speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day here on Saturday.

Implementation of welfare measure was not halted even during the Covid-19 crisis shows the government's commitment towards public well-being, the minister added stating that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes have changed the face of the towns and villages in Telangana.

The fruits of achieving separate Telangana were being taken to the doorsteps of the people and many states in the country were now emulating the welfare and development schemes introduced by the Chief Minister. The State has emerged as a role model in the country, the proud minister pointed.

With the guidance of our CM, erstwhile Khammam district has been achieving all round development. Water was released for crops in Sagar ayacut before August 15. About 24.61 tmc water would be released in eight phases.

Efforts were being made to complete the construction of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project at a faster pace for its inauguration by the next Independence Day to irrigate agriculture lands in erstwhile Khammam, the minister stated.

The District Collector RV Karnan honoured freedom fighter Kuturu Veera Rao, who took part in the Quit India Movement. The Collector later visited Veera Rao's residence at Addankivari street in Khammam and felicitated him.

Meanwhile at Kothagudem, Government whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao hoisted the national flag. He informed that the works of the multi-purpose Sitamma Sagar Project at Dummugudem would soon be started. The project construction would cost around Rs 2,633 crore, he said.