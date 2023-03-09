Puvvada Ajay Kumar sees politics of vengeance

Khammam: Reacting strongly on summons to MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate ( ED), Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the BJP government is unable to digest the popularity of the CM KCR and it is using the ED, IT and CBI to harass the his family.

Speaking to media persons at his camp office, he expressed anger at the BJP government at the Centre. He said the BJP was taking revenge on its political rivals across the country by using investigation agencies.

He said it was shameful to send summons to MLC K Kavitha on the day when the world is celebrating International Women's Day. He said it shows how BJP respects the women.

He said the BJP is trying to harass Kavitha who has set up Bharat Jagruthi to empower women across the nation. However, Kavitha would not get cowed down by such moves, he asserted.

Puvvada questioned why the BJP is not ordering any inquiries into the Adni scam.

The welfare schemes of Telangana government led by CM KCR have become the role model across the country. The people want the BRS rule in the country, he added.

He said the people are keenly observing all the steps of the BJP and will give a befitting lesson in the coming days.