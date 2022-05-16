Puvvada pats SBIT on placements feat

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday hailed the services of Swarna Bhrathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) College Chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) for striving for the development of students and getting them placements in various MNCs.

He was participating in a success meet organised by the college with students and staff at the college. Noting that around 225 students of the college got jobs in noted MNCs, he said it was a good achievement by the management. He wished a bright future for the successful candidates.

On the occasion, the minister informed that the TRS government was setting IT hubs in districts. Minister for IT KT Rama Rao was striving round the clock to bring new companies and investments to the state from across the globe, he said. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, former MLC B Laxminarayana, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, Pagadala Nagaraju, College Secretary & Correspondent Dr G Dhathri, Principal Dr P Raj Kumar and other staff participated in the programme.