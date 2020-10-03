X
PV Narasimha Rao Pride India Award presented to Bandari Latha

Bandari Latha, TPCC Organising Secretary receiving PV Narasimha Rao Pride National Award in Hyderabad on Friday
Highlights

Hyderabad: Bandari Latha, TPCC Organizing Secretary has been awarded with PV Narasimha Rao Pride National award at a programme in Chikkadpally Hyderabad.

The award was conferred to the TPCC organizing secretary commemorating the centenary birth celebrations of P.V Narasimha Rao, the late former Prime Minister of India. The award was presented by MBC Chairman Taduri Srinivas, and Kacham Satyanarayana, Chairman of V3 TV Channel. Sikharam Krishna also present on the occasion.

While speaking on occasion Taduri Srinivas said that Bhandari Latha has been very much active and serving for the welfare of the people. "Bhandari latha is very much active and doing a novel service for the welfare of the people. She has been actively involved in resolving the problems of the people and has earned good name. She is having a very good future in politics," said the MBC Chairman.

