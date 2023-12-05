Pyla Shekar turns emotional, bids goodbye

Bhongir: In an emotionally charged press conference at the BRS party office in Bhongir on Monday, former Bhongir MLA Pyla Shekhar Reddy gracefully accepted the people’s verdict, expressing his commitment to play the role of a constructive opposition party leader.

During his address, Shekhar Reddy, visibly moved by the sense of defeat, acknowledged the support he received during his decade-long tenure. He highlighted his dedication to government development and welfare programmes, emphasising his accessibility to constituents regardless of political affiliations.

Despite his service, Shekhar Reddy lamented the impact of false narratives propagated during the campaign, particularly the label of being a non-local. He refuted these claims, pointing out his ten years of unwavering commitment to the people of Bhongir.

Shekhar Reddy revealed the personal sacrifices he made, such as a brief visit of only 10 days to his hometown even during his mother’s demise, to dispel allegations related to the RRR Alignment matter. He underscored that the alignment decision was the central government’s prerogative and asserted his honesty, vowing never to lie.

Addressing the election dynamics, Shekhar Reddy acknowledged the lack of trust from Dalit brothers and other sections, attributing the party’s loss to false accusations made by rival parties. Despite the hard work of party cadre, he expressed disappointment at failing to secure victory in the midst of a Congress wave.

Looking forward, Shekhar Reddy refrained from making predictions about the upcoming MP elections, committing to abide by the decisions of the BRS high command. He extended congratulations to Anil Kumar Reddy, the newly elected MLA of Bhongir.

In a gesture of goodwill, Shekhar Reddy urged Anil Kumar Reddy to continue ongoing works under the Bhongir municipality and emphasised the importance of completing development projects across the constituency.