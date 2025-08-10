QIM played a key role in achieving Independence

Mahabubnagar: The Quit India Movement played a crucial role in achieving independence for the country, said DCC President and Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy. On Saturday, Quit India Day was celebrated at the district headquarters Congress office.

On this occasion, Madhusudan Reddy hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that when the freedom movement had reached a decisive stage, people across the country responded to Mahatma Gandhi’s call and participated in the Quit India Movement in large numbers.

He recalled that the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, introduced many economic reforms for the nation’s development.

He stated that India’s ability to compete with the world today is due to the great work done by Nehru during that time. However, BJP leaders are spreading false propaganda against Nehru, he alleged.

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Telangana, the government is working for the welfare of all sections of society.

The event was attended by State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedulla Kotwal, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Market Committee Chairperson Bekkari Anita, former Municipal Chairman Anand Kumar Goud, leaders Vinod Kumar, SP Venkatesh, Chandrakumar Goud, Anwar Pasha, CJ Benahar, Aravind Reddy, Siraj Khadri, Saibaba, Azmat Ali, Awaiz, and others.