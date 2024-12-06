Quality education, better facilities should be provided to students

Nirmal: State Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali directed officials to provide quality education and better facilities to the students of Basara IIIT.

On Thursday, the Chairman of the Education Commission visited Basara IIIT and interacted with students and officials. He discussed important issues during the meeting. The problems faced in the education system and aspects related to the welfare of the students were discussed in detail. The opinions of the students, their needs, answers and suggestions were received.

On this occasion, Akunuri Murali advised officials to provide better accommodation and facilities along with education. He ordered to provide food and accommodation according to the menu every day.

He said that examination management, campus environment, teaching quality, training programmes should be conducted and technology should be utilized.

He asked the students to study hard and stand high in life. The officials explained the education and other facilities provided to the students in the varsity to the Chairman of the Education Commission.

After inspecting the kitchen, classrooms and girls’ dormitory, the Education Commission Chairman made several suggestions to officials.

Food quality, hygiene and safety standards were checked in the kitchen. It was suggested that facilities, furniture condition, teaching materials and technical resources should be made available to the students in the classroom. Music, gym, badminton court, visit and check security measures, CCTV, security, fresh water supply should be improved and staff was directed to maintain cleanliness.

Later, the Education Commission Chairman visited Bidrelli Government School in Basara mandal and had lunch with the students. District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected the Zilla Parishad High School, Minority Welfare dormitories and classrooms in Mudhol mandal centre and inspected the facilities in the dormitories of the respective schools.

On this occasion, he said that all the students studying in government educational institutions should be provided with better education and quality meals. The officials were asked about the number of students in the respective educational institutions and the details of the meals provided to them. Meals should be provided to the students as per the menu every day, he said.

According to government rules, only quality goods and vegetables should be used for cooking. It is advised to keep the surroundings of the canteen clean at all times. Later, he visited Narsapur KGBV and wanted to provide quality and tasty food to the students.

Vidyalaya Vice-Chancellor Professor Govardhan, former IFT Director Muralidharshan, office supervisors Randhir Sagi, District Education Officer P. Rama Rao Tribal Welfare department officials Ambaji, Mohan Singh, Srinivas, Mudhol mandal special officer Srikanth Reddy, Tehsildars Pawan Chandra, Srikanth, other officials, staff and others participated.