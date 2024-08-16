Quit, if you have any self-respect: Harish reminded of challenge on farm loan waiver

Wyra: “The Congress government has proved the Opposition wrong and has implemented Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme for farmers. It is time now for BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao to resign. Harish Rao had challenged that he would resign if the loan waiver was implemented by August 15.” Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Sitarama Project pumphouse, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was sure Harish Rao would find some alibi not to resign. He should at least have the decency of rubbing his nose at the Martyrs’ memorial and apologise to the people, the CM said.

“He (Harish) would resign if he has any self-respect. If he has no remorse or shame like KCR, he should jump into the lake so that Siddipet can be free from the curse of Shani,” Revanth commented. Referring to BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s comments that the Congress was deceiving the people by making false promises, the CM said the people had voted the GOP to power because they have immense faith in the promises made by Sonia Gandhi who always stood by her word.

If the BRS had done wonders during its 10-year rule as KCR, KTR and Harish Rao claim then their strength would not have been confined to 39 seats in the Assembly and zero seats in the Lok Sabha. The BRS lost deposits in seven constituencies, he said, adding that believing the BRS would be like feeding milk to ‘Cobra.’

Though the people had given eight seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha, they had given ‘donkey’s egg’ (gadida guddu) for the state in the budgetary allocations, the CM said. “If the people stand by him, it would not be difficult for him to bury both the BRS and BJP in the state,” he added.