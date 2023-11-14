Live
- Secunderabad Congress candidate inaugurates party office in Sitaphalmandi and campaigns
- Sabarimala to open for annual pilgrimage; all arrangements completed, says Minister
- WCD Department officials tried to intimidate DCPCR, stall inquiry at every stage in BJP leader’s school: Sources
- Kharge to step in to resolve SP-Congress imbroglio in UP
- Chhath 2023: Know Both Auspicious Timings of Arghya on Saptami Tithi
- Former President, his brothers responsible for economic crisis: Sri Lanka Supreme Court
- BMC makes full preparations for Chhath Pooja festival in Mumbai
- India's tablet market grows 41% on-quarter, 5G shipments up 86% YoY
- Over 600 nominations rejected for Telangana polls
- Hackers steal 2.2 mn patients’ sensitive data from healthcare major McLaren
Just In
Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud campaigns in Kompally
Highlights
Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud on Tuesday has met with the residents of many colonies abd apartment associations in Kompally
Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud on Tuesday has met with the residents of many colonies abd apartment associations in Kompally as part of election campaign wherein several youths joined BJP
The youth said that the development of Qutbullapur is possible only with Srisailam Goud and hence they are joining the BJP. The BJP candidate has got a good response to BJP is positive.
BJP councilors and local leaders participated in the campaign
