Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud campaigns in Kompally

Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud on Tuesday has met with the residents of many colonies abd apartment associations in Kompally as part of election campaign wherein several youths joined BJP

The youth said that the development of Qutbullapur is possible only with Srisailam Goud and hence they are joining the BJP. The BJP candidate has got a good response to BJP is positive.

BJP councilors and local leaders participated in the campaign







