Quthubullapur BJP candidate meets Jana Sena leader, seeks support

Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud has met Quthubullapur constituency Janasena Party leader Nandagiri Satish at his residence in Jagadgirigutta.

As part of the BJP-Janasena alliance, he asked Janasena party leaders and workers to work together for BJP's victory in Quthubullapur. Leaders of BJP and Janasena parties participated in this meeting.

Later, BJP cadre campaigned door to door on behalf of Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud. BJP leaders went door-to-door campaigning to vote for the BJP.