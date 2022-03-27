RA Chem Pharma joins Akshayapatra to provide mid-day meals in schools

Mahabubnagar: Polepally SEZ based RA Chem Pharma in Jadcherla Mandal of Mahabubnagar has joined hands with Akshaya patra Foundation to provide free lunch to the selected 61 government schools across the district.

With this the RA Chem Pharma company as part of its corporate social responsibility will facilitate the distribution of mid-day meals to 5,000 government school students in 61 government schools in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana. The two organisations have signed an MoU for the entire year starting January to December, 2022. With one meal costing Rs 4.80, RA Chem has pledged to donate a total of Rs 56,20,000.

Ravi Kumar Peesapati, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, said, "Aiding school children from poor economic backgrounds with their school fee and providing them notebooks has always been a part of our CSR efforts. Partnering with The Akshaya Patra Foundation allows us to provide them with the necessary nutrition needed to bring children back to schools, which is in line with our vision and mission." The first mid-day meal feeding event of this partnership was conducted at a government school in Polepally village, Jadcharla Mandal, where children were served freshly-cooked hot and nutritious meals.

Acknowledging their outreach, SundeepTalwar, CMO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, "We are immensely grateful to RA Chem for their support towards our mid-day meal programme.