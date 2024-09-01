Rachakonda CP urges officials and people to be vigilant amid rains

In response to the heavy rains affecting the region, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu, IPS, has called on citizens to remain vigilant and limit travel to essential trips only. During a video conference today, which included notable figures such as Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and DGP Dr. Jitender, various strategies for relief and rehabilitation were discussed in light of the ongoing weather challenges.



Commissioners Sudhir Babu and Avinash Mahanty from Cyberabad emphasized the need for immediate action to assist residents struggling with the impacts of the downpour, particularly in low-lying areas within the Rachakonda Commissionerate. They instructed local DCPs, ACPs, and other authorities to implement several precautionary measures to ensure public safety and bolster relief efforts.

The Rachakonda region has seen significant challenges for motorists and pedestrians alike due to flooding and hazardous road conditions. In response, officials have been directed to coordinate with other government departments and enhance alert systems, particularly in vulnerable areas. Furthermore, signboards will be strategically placed next to open manholes to prevent accidents.

Commissioner Sudhir Babu reiterated the importance of minimizing travel during severe weather and advised residents to only venture out if absolutely necessary, recommending that vehicles such as cars be avoided when possible. This proactive approach aims to mitigate risks associated with the heavy rainfall as authorities continue to monitor and respond to the situation.

The meeting also included participation from DCP SB Karunakar and various other officials, underscoring a collaborative effort to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during this challenging time.