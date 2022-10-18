Rachakonda police cracks father& son murder case in Uppal, nabs 5

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday solved the double murder case of a father and son at Uppal on Friday, and arrested five persons. Three more persons involved in the case are absconding.

The arrested persons were identified as Likki Vinay Yogendar Reddy alias Vinay (31), Yalla Bala Krishna (33), Lal Jagadesh Goud (36), Ganvaya Ram (56) and Gaikawad Shayam Sundar (42).

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the prime suspect, Vinay was having some issues with the victim Narsimha (75), who was a priest and was hacked to death along with his son, Srinivas in early hours of Friday at their residence in Hanumannagar in Uppal.

"Vinay frequently visited Narsimha believing that he had spiritual powers and in 2016 paid him Rs 6 lakh to help him in getting a job of police sub inspector. Narsimha took the money promising to perform special puja to help him secure the job," Bhagwat said.

However, when Vinay did not get the job and demanded the money back, Narsimha delayed the repayment. Despite it, Vinay used to regularly visit Narsimha and paid him money for performing special pujas to help him tide over different problems.

In 2021, Vinay went to Australia and due to Covid could not get a job and returned to India. He again approached Narsimha and demanded Rs 6 lakh back as he wanted to start some business.

"Narsimha refused to pay back the money and started avoiding Vinay who by now started suspecting the former for his failing health condition and problems. He suspected that Narsimha was performing some rituals that caused him frequently fall ill," the Commissioner said.

Along with his friends Bala Krishna, Jagadeesh, Ganvaya Ram and Gaikwad, Vinay planned to kill Narsimha. "They stayed at a hostel right opposite to Narsimha's house and kept a watch on him. On Friday, around 5.45 a.m, on noticing Narsimha alone, they attacked him with sickles. When Srinivas came to rescue his father, he was also hacked to death," he said.

After killing, they escaped from the spot and took shelter at different places. Special teams nabbed the five persons while efforts are on to nab the remaining persons.