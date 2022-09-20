Rachana an inspiration to many: KTR

Hyderabad: A talented young girl Rudra Rachana, who was helped by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in pursuing B Tech three years ago has now got four job offers.

Rachana, an orphan from a poor family, secured provisional admission into the prestigious CBIT, Gandipet, in July-2019. However, she had no money to pay for the college and hostel fees. A request was posted on Twitter three-days before the last date to pay the fees. Rama Rao who got to know about her situation immediately responded to the request. He met Rachana and her relatives and extended financial assistance for the college expenses.

After three years, Rachana completed B Tech in Computer Science from CBIT in June-2022. Now, she has software job offers from four prominent IT companies. As she holds a Diploma in Polytechnic, the B Tech course has to be pursued for three-years unlike four-years for those who join B Tech after Intermediate. Rachana and her relatives met the Minister KTR at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

Rachana hails from Thandriyal village, Kathalapur Mandal, Jagtial district. Orphaned during her childhood, she and her sister had to face many hardships right from their childhood. Rachana stayed in an orphanage while pursuing tenth standard. Thereafter, she pursued Diploma course in a Polytechnic college in Hyderabad staying at the government run- state home in Yousufguda. She cracked the ECET and secured a seat in BTech Computer Science course at the prestigious CBIT, Gandipet. However, she did not have money to pay for the fees to pursue B Tech, and was clueless about her future.

After Minister KTR extended financial assistance, she began pursuing academics at CBIT and completed the course in June-2022. She got four job opportunities in her final semester.

An emotional scene unfolded when Rachana met the Minister KTR on Monday. She tied a Rakhi to KTR who stood by her like a brother all these years. The young woman bought a custom made silver rakhi with the money she saved. Rao became emotional listening to Rachana. He assured her of further help in her future endeavors, including her dream of becoming a Civil Servant. Rachana has overcome many challenges in her life and ultimately achieved success. She is an inspiration to youngsters hailing from rural areas and economically disadvantaged sections of the society, said the Minister.