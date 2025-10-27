Raghuram Reddy urges youth to seize job opportunities

Live
Sattupalli (Khammam): MPRamasahayam Raghuram Reddy has called upon unemployed youth to make the best use of employment opportunities being facilitated...
Sattupalli (Khammam): MPRamasahayam Raghuram Reddy has called upon unemployed youth to make the best use of employment opportunities being facilitated by the government and strive to achieve stability in their lives. On Sunday, the MP, along with local MLA Dr Matta Raghamaayi Dayanand, inaugurated a mega job mela organised under the aegis of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Rani Function Hall in Sattupalli.
A total of 66 private companies participated in the job fair, conducting interviews for around 13,000 candidates. The MP oversaw the recruitment process and handed over appointment letters to selected candidates.
Speaking on the occasion, he noted that with the rapid rise in population, competition for jobs has become extremely high. “The state government is committed to reducing unemployment by ensuring that both government and private sectors provide ample opportunities for qualified youth,” he said.
“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible candidate in both districts gets a suitable job, thereby bringing relief and happiness to unemployed youth and their families.” The MP appreciated the Singareni management for organizing the event and extended thanks to the MLA.