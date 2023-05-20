Ragi Java to be served in government schools from next academic year

Hyderabad: As per the direction s of the Central government, the students of the Government and Local Body schools in Telangana will be provided the nutritious Ragi Java from next academic year. The millet-based supplement will be provided three times a week to primary and upper primary students.

According to the Mid-Day Meal scheme project board meeting minutes, the State government has proposed to provide Ragi Java to 16,82,887 students across the State for 110 days with an outlay of Rs.2776.76 lakh.

The Board recently gave an approval for 110 days, however, with an outlay of Rs.1618.57 lakh comprising Central share of Rs.971.14 lakh and State share of Rs.647.43 lakh. The State has been asked to meet the remaining funds that is Rs.1,158.19 lakh from its own resources.

With the UN General Assembly adopting a resolution and declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’, the Board has advised the State to serve millets to students in the schools once a week.

A total of Rs.32371.44 lakh with Rs.20376.25 lakh as Central share and State share Rs.11995.19 lakh was approved for the Mid-Day meal scheme in the State for the year 2023-24.