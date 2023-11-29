Rahul fires salvo at Asad for conniving with saffron party

Hyderabad: While pointing out that AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is not facing any cases from the Central Agencies, Rahul Gandhi accused him of having clear understanding with the BJP. Addressing a massive public meeting in Nampally, he began his speech by targeting Asad as the constituency is historically represented by the party and remains one of its strongholds. “I have 24 cases against me and am facing defamation cases for about two years. They have even taken away the home, for which I have no regrets, as my home is in the hearts of millions of Indians. This is a battle of ideologies. How many cases is Asad facing? Tell me which agency is after him ? Why is there not a single case and why his Parliament membership was cancelled. It’s only because he supports Modi,” he alleged.

Explaining how the AIMIM spoils the Congress prospects at national level by allegedly joining hands with BJP, Rahul, citing examples of States like Assam, held that both help each other to do maximum damage to the Congress.

“They get the list from the BJP as to which candidate from AIMIM should be fielded to counter the Congress and to ensure maximum damage is done,” the Gandhi scion claimed.

While explaining how the BRS-BJP-MIM nexus was working against the party, Rahul tried to prove his point by referring to the alleged Kaleshwaram scam on which the Centre is yet to take action. “What kind of cases is KCR facing after all this ? Was he removed from Chief Ministership (over corruption charges) ? We will ensure that KCR is first ousted, then the Congress will ensure Modi is defeated at the Centre,” he asserted.

Later, at the joint roadshow along with his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Rahul recalled how the party made Telangana a reality about a decade back. He urged voters to support the party for realising the dream of Telangana.

“Sonia Gandhi, along with you, wholeheartedly formed Telangana. We didn’t want Dorala Telangana; all we want is a prajala Telangana. To achieve this, please ensure victory of the Congress; and together, let’s realise the dreams of Telangana,” he urged

Rahul said it was the party responsibility to stand with people of Telangana. ‘Because, when my family and grandmother Indira Gandhi were in need of support, people of Telangana, everyone, including women, youth stood by us. We will never forget your support. Remember, myself and my sister are your soldiers in Delhi. Whenever you have any requirement in Delhi, remember that we are always there for you,” he added.