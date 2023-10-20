Live
- WUWA urges Centre to set up KRMB office in Vijayawada
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
Just In
Rahul Gandhi gifts chocolate to kids and makes dosas during Telangana visit
Highlights
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi spent some time with kids during Congress Bus Yatra in the Telangana State. On the way to attend Congress party's...
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi spent some time with kids during Congress Bus Yatra in the Telangana State. On the way to attend Congress party's Vijayabheri Yatra in Jagtyal, Rahul stopped roadside and interacted with children and their parents . He also presented chocolate gifts to the kids to surprise them.
Rahul Gandhi also greeted scooterists and commuters in Cars.
Later, the Congress leader went to a tiffin cart and made dosas. All the participants including TPCC President A Revanth Reddy were excited to see Rahul making dosas
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS