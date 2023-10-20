  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi gifts chocolate to kids and makes dosas during Telangana visit

AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi spent some time with kids during Congress Bus Yatra in the Telangana State. On the way to attend Congress party's Vijayabheri Yatra in Jagtyal, Rahul stopped roadside and interacted with children and their parents . He also presented chocolate gifts to the kids to surprise them.





Rahul Gandhi also greeted scooterists and commuters in Cars.



Later, the Congress leader went to a tiffin cart and made dosas. All the participants including TPCC President A Revanth Reddy were excited to see Rahul making dosas

