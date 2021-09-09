Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with TPCC

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) seems to be making renewed efforts to revive the electoral fortunes of the party. It has focussed attention in taking up various programmes to reactivate the rank and file and also strengthen the cadre from the grass root level.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with important leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) led by State president A Revanth Reddy at New Delhi.

The senior leaders were asked to come to Delhi with proposals on how to bring the past glory to the party. Rahul Gandhi has directed them to take up intensive membership drive from State to mandal and village level.

He also took feedback on the political situation in the State and the burning issues on which the party needs to focus on.

The CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka told Rahul Gandhi that issues like poddu lands, women empowerment needs to be addressed.

The State president A Revanth Reddy felt that Rahul Gandhi should visit Telangana at least once in three months so the cadre and leaders can get enthused. He also invited Rahul Gandhi to attend Dalit Girijana Dandora meeting organised on September 17 at Gajwel.