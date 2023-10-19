  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi interacts with coal mine workers at Peddapally in Telangana

AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi met with Singareni coal workers at a residence in Ladanapur village in Peddapally.

Rahul Gandhi engaged in a 20-minute conversation with the workers, during which he pledged to address their issues if elected to power.

The workers requested Rahul Gandhi to put a stop to the privatization of coal mines.

Additionally, upon winning the state, Rahul Gandhi has vowed to grant income tax exemptions to Singareni workers and support the growth of the Singareni mines.

