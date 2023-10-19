Live
- Expect same treatment in UP: SP chief's 'warning' to Congress after snub in Madhya Pradesh
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
Just In
Rahul Gandhi interacts with coal mine workers at Peddapally in Telangana
Highlights
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi met with Singareni coal workers at a residence in Ladanapur village in Peddapally.
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi met with Singareni coal workers at a residence in Ladanapur village in Peddapally.
Rahul Gandhi engaged in a 20-minute conversation with the workers, during which he pledged to address their issues if elected to power.
The workers requested Rahul Gandhi to put a stop to the privatization of coal mines.
Additionally, upon winning the state, Rahul Gandhi has vowed to grant income tax exemptions to Singareni workers and support the growth of the Singareni mines.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS