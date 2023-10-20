Rahul Gandhi meets Kodandaram, discusses on poll alliance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday has met Telangana Jana Samithi chief professor Kodandaram at VPark Hotel in Karimnagar and held discussions over the alliance in the upcoming elections.

There was a discussion between the duo on the strategy to be adopted to face the night BRS. Kodandaram said that for the benefit of Telangana, there should be political reunification in the state and opined that they have decided to ally with Congress for the benefit of Telangana.



It is learned that the Telangana Jana Samithi is hoping for Muthol, Ellareddy, Korutla and Zaheerabad seats where the Congress is weak. Kodandaram revealed that TJS was formed to bring down the dictatorial rule of KCR. KC Venu Gopal and Revanth Reddy participated in this meeting.



Meanwhile, there have been some changes to Rahul Gandhi's schedule. With the cancellation of the visit to Anjaneyaswamy temple in Kondagattu. Rahul Gandhi will now proceed directly to Jagityala from Karimnagar V Park. Along the way, he will be welcomed by Congress workers at Gangadhara in Choppadandi constituency. After the meeting in Jagityala, he will reach Nizamabad district and greet activists in Korutla Vemulawada constituency. Following a lunch break, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a public meeting organized in the Balkonda constituency.



