Speaking at the AICC meeting, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party’s commitment to fighting for the rights of OBCs, Dalits, and minorities. He said that only through a caste census can the true population of these communities in the country be determined.

Gandhi strongly criticised the BJP and the RSS, claiming they are firmly opposed to a caste-based census. “It is only through caste enumeration that the real number of OBCs, Dalits, and minorities will be revealed,” he stated.

Focusing on Telangana, he said that nearly 90 percent of the state's population comprises OBCs, Dalits, and minorities. However, he pointed out, the wealth of Telangana does not lie with these groups but rather with corporate elites. “Despite being the majority, these communities have no share in Telangana's prosperity,” Gandhi remarked.

He accused the BJP government of scrapping the SC/ST Sub-Plan and called for the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservations. “Why should there be a limit when it comes to justice and equality?” he questioned.

Gandhi also slammed the Modi government for weakening the public sector and creating policies that hurt the youth. He said the Agniveer scheme was a major injustice to young people seeking stable employment in the armed forces.

On international issues, Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Modi’s silence on economic policies imposed by former US President Donald Trump’s administration. “The Trump government imposed several tariffs on India, yet Modi never responded,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming the Congress party’s vision of social justice, economic equality, and inclusive development, built on transparency and representation through a caste census.