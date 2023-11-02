Rahul taunts BJP over making BC leader as CM

Kalwakurthy: Taunting the BJP over its promise to make a backward caste leader as chief minister in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked how the saffron party could do so when it was projected to get only a meagre percentage of votes.

Addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP leaders used to swagger about their chances in the state and the Congress had ‘punctured’ the four tyres of the BJP vehicle in Telangana. "You will get two per cent votes here and how can you make a chief minister?" asked the Congress leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in a recent election rally that the BJP would make a backward class leader as CM if his party came to power in Telangana after the November 30 Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi further taunted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go to the US and say that he would make an OBC President in America.



"You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana)," he said. Not just that he may even claim that he will make a BC CM on moon, the Congress leader quipped. He reiterated his allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana and that is why the former is silent on large-scale corruption in the government.

“Who is stopping them from taking action?” he asked. “If they could foist ED and CBI cases against all Opposition leaders, why were they not doing so against the BRS leaders?” he added. Rahul Gandhi said that there were 24 cases against him. He further said his Lok Sabha membership was cancelled and the government house given to him was taken back.