Rahul's public meeting will shake up State politics says MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and DCC president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy called upon party leaders and ranks to make Rahul Gandhi's 'Rythu Sangarshana Sabha' a grand success.

Addressing a joint press meet here on Tuesday, they demanded that the government procure the entire paddy harvest from the farmers in the state. CM KCR misled farmers on paddy cultivation, pushed they into deep troubles, they criticised.

The Congress leaders said the aim of the meeting was to instill confidence in the farmers who suffered due to faulty policies of the state government. Observing that elections would be held within a year, they informed that party leader Rahul Gandhi would give a direction to the party men on the next elections.

They slammed the State government, stating that it was wasting time and making false promises and a wrong picture of development as it was unable to complete the proposed irrigation projects.

They said Rahul Gandhi would announce the party stand on the welfare of farmers at the Warangal meeting and nobody can stop his interaction with the students at Osmania University.