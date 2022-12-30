Rail coach factory: BRS carrying out fake protests

Warangal: In contrast to the BJP's progressive thinking, the BRS relied on hoodwinking the people, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said. Speaking at a dharna in Kazipet on Friday, she criticised the BRS-led State Government for its lackadaisical approach in acquiring adequate land for the establishment of a periodic overhauling (POH) unit.

"Neither the Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar nor the Lok Sabha member Pasunuri Dayakar have commitment for the development of Kazipet. The BRS people's representatives who failed to focus on acquiring required land for the POH have been blaming the Centre with an aim to gain political mileage," Padma said, stating that BJP has always been committed to the development of Kazipet. Padma demanded the State Government to hand over required land to the Railways by January 1 so as to speed up the establishment of the POH.

BJP State spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said that even though Vinay Bhaskar had won four times as the MLA, he had done nothing for the development of his constituency. He termed the BRS' protests demanding rail coach factory and POH as artificial. Whenever elections are due, Vinay takes up the agitation for rail coach factory rather than ensuring land for the POH, Rakesh Reddy said.

The POH could have happened five years ago if the State had handed over land to the Railways. The BRS Government's failure turned into a bane for the local unemployed youth for the last five years, Rakesh Reddy said. If Vinay has concern towards the development of Warangal, he should stage a protest for the completion of Kaloji Kalakshetram, besides implementing the Warangal Master Plan. Rakesh Reddy also demanded BRS leaders to exert pressure on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who failed to deliver his promise of Rs 300 crore per annum for the development of Warangal.

Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao, GWMC Corporators Gurumurthy Shiva Kumar, RP Jayantilal, K Sambaiah, L Ravi Kumar, Desini Sadanandam Goud, Chirra Narsing Goud and N Nirmala were among others present.