Rail safety overhauled: SCR GM underscores vigilance, modernisation

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava chaired an extensive safety review meeting on Monday, underscoring the necessity of proactive measures to secure train operations throughout the zone. The session, conducted at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, saw participation from key senior officials, including Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, and Divisional Railway Managers from all six divisions via video link.

Srivastava laid particular emphasis on the critical need to clear extraneous materials from tracks, ensure strict adherence to traction safety protocols, and maintain vigilant monitoring at level crossings. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of optimising manpower and the strategic deployment of CCTV cameras at goods sheds and private sidings to bolster overall surveillance capabilities.

The General Manager lauded the quick response demonstrated by officials in addressing signal cable cuts. He also issued directives for the continued and effective utilisation of Fog Safe Devices and GPS trackers to maintain operational efficiency, especially during adverse weather.

Reiterating that safety is a "continuous responsibility," Srivastava urged for enhanced field-level supervision and the implementation of regular staff training to instil a robust culture of accountability across all levels of the railway hierarchy.