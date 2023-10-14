Railway, bus stations burst at the seams with festive rush

♦ Home-bound families have already started boarding TSRTC and private buses to go to their towns to celebrate festivals. With no regulation on ticket prices for private bus operators, passengers’ travel for festive season has become an expensive affair, as private bus operators jacked up fares for buses plying on several routes across Telangana, AP and other neighbouring States

Hyderabad: The Dasara holidays for educational institutions began on Friday. Schools and colleges will remain closed for 13 days for Bathukamma and Dasara festivities. People were seen making a beeline for buses and trains late on Thursday to travel to their native places.

Home-bound families have already started boarding the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and private buses to go to their towns to celebrate the festivals. With no regulation on ticket prices for private bus operators, passengers’ travel for festive season has become an expensive affair, as private bus operators jacked up fares for buses plying on several routes across Telangana, AP and other neighbouring States.

With 13-day-long holidays, hundreds of men, women and children are seen flocking to bus and railway stations. The bus stations of twin cities---Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the Old City and Uppal bus stations are jam-packed.

Every year lakhs of people living in Hyderabad and its surroundings go to their hometowns for ‘Bathukamma’, which is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. As an estimated 15 lakh people from Hyderabad and its surroundings visit their hometowns. Majority of people are seen travelling to districts of Telangana and AP. The buses going to Assam, Odisha and other neighbouring States are also jam-packed.

However, families at all bus stations are seen waiting for two-three hours for buses to arrive. In various online booking sites charges for a destination varies from one travel agency to another. For instance, from Hyderabad to Vijayawada they are charging Rs 1800 - Rs 2000 which is more than usual price.

“Private operators are looting the public. For every festive season they hike fares 20-30 percent, but this time they are charging double the original fare.

I was forced to book ticket by spending extra bucks, as I am going to my hometown for the festival,” said Nikhil Rao, a techie, bound for Kurnool. Passengers trying to book tickets say that there is a hike in fares after many private bus operators stalled online bookings to create a temporary shortage and increased prices. “I tried to book tickets to Vijayawada on Friday morning on net. When seats on the bus I usually book were already filled, I went to the ticket booking office in Ameerpet where I was charged Rs 800 extra for the ticket,” said Shashank of Sanathnagar.

According to J Rishi, a passenger, when he asked private operators reasons for charging more, they argue they are forced to sell tickets for a cheaper price on normal days and only during festivals they make a profit.

Meanwhile, railway stations like Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Nampally are witnessing big festive rush. Large number of families are seen on platforms waiting to board trains to reach their destinations.

Secunderabad which is the biggest railway station in the twin cities, saw festive rush since early morning.

To ensure hassle-free journey for passengers during festivals, the TSRTC operates as many as 5,265 special buses from October 13 to 24. This year, an extra 1,000 buses are being run than the previous festive season.