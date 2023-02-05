Railways to develop 39 stations in TS

Hyderabad: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railways are taking up the development of 39 railway stations in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said the Secundrabad railway station development would be coming up with a modern design befitting to the city that made a mark in the world with its IT prowess. It will have a rooftop plaza and connects both sides of the city.

Similarly, Adilabad, Basara, Begumpet, Bahdrchalam Road, Gadwal, Hi-tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Janagon, Kachiguda, Kamareddy, Kahmmam, Lingampally, Madira Mahabubaad, Malkaj Giri, Macherial, Medchal, Nalgonda

Nizamabad, Pedapally, Shadngar, Jogulamba, Tanduru, Undanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura, Zakirabad and the like 39 stations will also be developed.

Acting on the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the railway buildings would reflect both 'Vikas Bhi-Virasat Bhi'. The building would be modern and connect both sides of cities and towns. Besides, one-station-one product theme will be adopted at every station. This will help the local artisans, handicraft and other local products to showcase and sell their projects. The Railway Minister said that it is providing income from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in some stations, and up to Rs 70,000 per month in some other important stations.

Regarding the MMTS, he said that Telangana is yet to provide its share, and the Centre, as part of its responsibility, provided its share. However, to date, the State has not responded. Thus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS so that people would not suffer. The development of MMTS will be completed and 20 new train services will be operating between the Secundrabad and Medchal sections soon, he said. The Minister said that Finance Minister Nimala Sitharaman presented the most important budget ever.

He said the entire world and even rich countries are facing difficulties for the past two to three years due to supply chain disruptions, and food and energy crises. However, the handling of the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being looked at by the whole world. The reasonable and moderate controls led the country to register about a 7 per cent growth rate as against one to two per cent growth rate and even going into recession in the case of some other countries. He said that the capital investments made will affect the lives of the people and the country's growth in the next 10 years. "We need to use capital investments very carefully for growth creating and laying a strong foundation for the nation. To provide opportunities to the youth, women and marginalised and all sections of the country," the Minister added.

Against this backdrop, the capital investments in infrastructure have gone up from Rs 2.25 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Similarly, it has gone up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2021, Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 2022 and touched Rs 10 lakh crore in the current budget.

Under the leadership of Modi, a balanced approach has been unveiled, on the one hand, giving a boost to the infrastructure development, on the other, to tribals, women, youth, weaker sections, crafts, weavers and all sections of society to seize opportunities. This needs a lot of thinking and clarity to drive growth to bring India stood from 10th positions in GDP terms in 2014 to 5th position currently. Every financial report and publication predicts India becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

Taking care of the marginalised, Jandhan, Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana and the like meant to take care of every aspect of the life of every section of the country, he said.