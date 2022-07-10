Rain fury in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has put the state administration on maximum alert even as heavy rains battered many parts of the state on Sunday. The government also declared closure of all educational institutions till Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to put all the departments concerned on alert and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains. He also appealed to the people particularly youth not to venture where water was overflowing on roads and culverts.

KCR asked the Chief Secretary to hold videoconferences with District Collectors and alert the NDRF and rescue teams in the flood-prone areas.

He said the ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and people's representatives should be on alert and oversee relief operations in their respective areas. He called upon the people's representatives to take part in rescue operations and ensure no damage is occurred.

Most irrigation projects on river Godavari were brimming with heavy inflows. Sriramsagar Project was almost full and another 4 lakh cusecs of flood water would be flowing into it.

The CM said there were cloudbursts in Bodhan, Nirmal, Mudhole, Nizamabad, etc. Some tanks were also breached, he said, adding that administration has been directed to relocate people from the dilapidated buildings to safer places. NDRF teams have been positioned in Eturu Nagaram, Bhadrachalam, Mangapeta, Rammannagudem, and Kothagudem.

Even under GHMC limits, where heavy rains are expected in the next three days under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, NDRF teams have been put on alert to meet any situation.

In a wall collapse incident in the city, two construction workers from Srikakulam died. The state government has sent their bodies to their native place and announced and ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each. Pregnant women were moved to Primary Health Centres to provide them proper medical services. Rehabilitation centres have been set up in the districts where submergence may take place.