Rains and heat confuse public of AP and TS

Hyderabad: The weather has cooled down in most of the Telugu states with light rain for a few days. The disaster management agency has issued warnings to be more cautious for the next two days despite being very careful already. The Meteorological Department said that the highest temperatures are likely to be recorded for the next three days and there is a threat of hailstorm.

There is a possibility of moderate rains in North Coast and Rayalaseema. Meteorological department officials say that severe hailstorm will occur in 149 mandals of the state on Tuesday and 195 mandals on Wednesday. The intensity of the sun has also increased in Telangana. Temperatures are higher than normal in many districts. On the other hand, the southwest monsoon will hit the Kerala coast in four to five days. The IMD says that the country will receive more than normal rainfall this time.