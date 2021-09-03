Rains cause havoc in Munugodu

Munugodu ( Nalgonda): Heavy rains in Munugodu constituency on Friday put life out of gear in the district. According to the details, many streams were seen flowing aggressively in the Chanduru and Munugodu mandals due to heavy rains since Thursday night.

Streams at Bangarigadda, Angadipeta, Bodangiparthi and Chanduru villages in Chandur mandal were overflowed as a result, traffic towards Chanduru- Hyderabad, Chanduru - Munugodu came to a halt.

All the roads leading to Chanduru from Gattuppal, Munugodu and Nampally were severely affected Whereas road from Nalgonda to Chandur was unaffected due to continuous rains.

The Subrahmanyeshwara Temple in Chandur and Durgamata Temple in Gurrampodu were completely submerged due to heavy rains and several colonies were inundated with rain waters.

Meantime, locals rescued two youth while being washed away in the flow of stream at Narsimhula Gudem in Nampally mandal. The incident took place when the two youth tried to cross the road by bike and lost control dyue to heavy flow of water. Alerted locals rescued them with the help of a rope but the bike was washed away in the water.