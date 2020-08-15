Rains continue to lash Telangana for next 3 days

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Telangana with the south-west turning active even as the Indian Meteorological Department issued rain alert for next three days. The northern region of Telangana will be receiving heavy rains in the coming days.

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at several places in districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet, since Wednesday.

The downpour is to be continued in these districts are very at isolated places, and light to moderate rains at many places for the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of 16 cm was recorded at Venkatapuram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, followed by Venkatapur, Perur and Eturnagaram with 11 cm rainfall each.

The weathermen attributed the reason to the low-pressure area over north Coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, with an associated cyclonic circulation now extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. The associated cyclonic circulation is more likely to turn active during next 24 hours.

Districts across the state have seen a dip in temperatures due to incessant rainfall. Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad recorded the lowest day temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded by Nalgonda district at 18 degree Celsius.