Rains lash Karimnagar for 3rd consecutive day

Karimnagar: Rains continue to lash erstwhile Karimnagar for the third consecutive day on Monday. While major irrigation projects are getting copious inflows, rivulets, streams, tanks, ponds and other water bodies are overflowing. Road connectivity between villages has not been restored as streams and rivulets are still overflowing in different areas.

Houses were damaged in Gudem of Odela mandal, Dongathurthy and Rachapalli of Dharmarai mandal, Peddampet, Anthargaon mandal in Peddapalli district, Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla and Yashwantharaopet of Buggaram mandal in Jagtial district. Besides electric poles, big trees were uprooted and fell across the roads affecting vehicular traffic in different places. Gram panchayat officials cleared roads by removing trees.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar examined the water level in the river Godavari near Dharmapuri. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar chaired a review meeting with officials on the rain situation at the Collector office in Karimnagar.

Kamalakar instructed officials to be alert and take steps so that the people staying in low lying areas should not face troubles.

While tanks and ponds were overflowing, low lying areas in the state were inundated following the incessant rainfall during the last three days. However, no loss of life and property were reported as the field level government machinery was always alert. Though heavy rains hit Karimangar town, drainage waster has not flowed on the roads as the drainage system was strengthened.

Talking about crop damage, he said standing crops such as paddy, cotton, green gram and other crops spread in 50,000 acres were damaged. He instructed agriculture officials to estimate exact crop damage. The Minister instructed electricity officials to repair tilted and damaged current poles. Stating that it was possible to spread communicable diseases, he wanted the medical and health department authorities to take steps to check the spread of diseases.

Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and others were present.