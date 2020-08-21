Rains to lash Telangana for four more days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains at many places of the state till August 24 due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

However, there will be no change in weather conditions thereafter due to the low pressure trough around August 23.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash districts like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu , Warangal urban and rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri , Khammam , Nalgonda , Suryapet and Janagaon.

Telangana has been receiving excess rainfall since June. Mostly, the rainfall occurred in 14 districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri -Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal rural and urban districts , Karimnagar, Siddipet, Janagaon, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Narayanpet. Districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Yadadri, Medchal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Peddapalli, received excess rainfall. Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, and Sangareddy have received normal rainfall.

And there is no district in the state which has received deficit rainfall this rainy season.

In the last 10 days, Telangana has received 300 per cent of excess rainfall with most of the districts flooded with rainwater. Overflowing of rivers, streams submerged several villages in the low-lying areas.