Rains wreak havoc in Rangareddy, hapless locals demand action

RANGAREDDY: The fury of heavy rains has unleashed chaos in Rangareddy, leaving a trail of destruction and hardships for the local communities. Overflowing streams have snaked their way through the landscape, submerging cotton sprouts, causing waterlogged lowlands, and disrupting normal life. Houses have collapsed under the deluge, putting lives at risk and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The situation is particularly dire in Bomraspet mandal, with the road being rendered impassable for the villagers of Mahantipur. They are left with no choice but to traverse through the flowing streams, risking their safety to carry out essential tasks.

The villagers’ plight has been further exacerbated by the lack of a bridge and proper road facilities. Promise made five years ago to construct a bridge for the community is yet to materialise, leaving the problem unresolved. The disenchantment among the villagers is palpable as they voice their anger and disappointment over the prolonged neglect.

Local farmers and commuters face immense challenges in navigating through the floodwaters. The situation was even more worrisome for village students who must now stay away fromtheir studies due to impassable roads and waterlogged areas.

Similar incidents are reported in the agency areas, adding to the growing concern about the lack of adequate infrastructure and support for those affected by heavy rains.

As the rainy season continues, the affected villagers find themselves grappling with the aftermath of the deluge. They demand immediate action from authorities to address their plight and ensure the construction of the long-promised bridge.

The local administration is urged to respond swiftly to alleviate the suffering of the communities impacted by the heavy rains.